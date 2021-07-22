Joanne Tucker’s biography: what is known about Adam Driver’s wife?

Adam Driver's fame skyrocketed in the past couple of years due to his outstanding roles in Star Wars movies and Marriage Story. Not many people know that he is a happy husband who is married to the love of his life. Who is Adam Driver's wife, Joanne Tucker?

Joanne Tucker and husband Adam Driver pose at the opening night of the play "Burn This" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on April 15, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

The fans of his work wonder - is Adam Driver married? And who is Adam Driver married to? You can continue reading to learn all the fascinating facts about his beloved wife.

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker have been together for years. Even though they are not the most public couple, the two love and appreciate each other.

Profile summary

Full name: Joanne Tucker

Joanne Tucker Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: June 26, 1982

June 26, 1982 Age: 39 years (as of July 2021)

39 years (as of July 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Bermuda

Bermuda Current residence: Brooklyn Heights, New York City, New York, United States

Brooklyn Heights, New York City, New York, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 114

114 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Measurements in inches: 35-27-36

35-27-36 Measurements in centimetres: 88-68-91

88-68-91 Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Father: Henry Tucker Jr.

Henry Tucker Jr. Mother: Cynthia May

Cynthia May Siblings: 2

2 Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Adam Driver

Adam Driver Children: 1

1 University: Juilliard School of Drama

Juilliard School of Drama Occupation: Actress

Who is Joanne Tucker?

Adam Driver's wife, Joanne Tucker, is an entertainer just like her famous husband. She is supportive of him all the way and ensures that he remains a down-to-earth person.

Biography

Where was Joanne Tucker born? The prominent actor's spouse was born in Bermuda. When she was 4, her family moved to Brooklyn, New York City, United States.

Her parents are Cynthia May and Henry Tucker Jr., and she has two sisters.

Joanne Tucker's age

The actress was born on June 26, 1982. This means her current age is 39 years, as of 2021.

Education and career

As a young girl, Joanne attended a private school. She graduated from the Dalton and Juilliard schools in New York; she attended the latter to study arts.

She debuted as an actress shortly after graduating from Juilliard with a degree. Her first role was in the romantic drama Loft, where she portrayed Lindsay.

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker arrive for the World Premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Eventually, she got a role in a comedy Gayby, where she played alongside her husband, Adam Driver. Her next work was Listen Up Philip, which is a comedy-drama.

She is also known for such works as Billions, Girls, and Zero Days.

Joanne Tucker's movies and TV series

Here is a full list of movies and TV shows where this talented actress is credited:

After You Left (2010) - Sara

Sara Party Trick (2010)

Loft (2011) - Lindsay

- Lindsay The Basement (2011) - Joanne

- Joanne Gayby (2012) - Valerie

- Valerie I'm Coming Over (2012) - Cathy Avery

- Cathy Avery Teenage (2013)

Jack Heart Jump (2013) - Elle

- Elle Babes (2013) - Jo

- Jo Listen Up Philip (2014) - Eve

- Eve Zero Days (2016) - NSA Character

- NSA Character Billions (2016) - Sandy Stearn

- Sandy Stearn Girls (2016) - Ruthie

- Ruthie The Report (2019) - Gretchen

- Gretchen Give or Take (2020) - Emma

How did Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker meet?

Adam Driver and his wife first met at Juilliard, where the Star Wars actor just reapplied after being discharged from the Marine Corps. The couple graduated in 2009 and stayed together.

Eventually, they founded Arts in the Armed Forces, an organization that is designed to promote theatre-based entertainment to a wider audience.

In June 2013, Adam Driver married his wife. The wedding was a private affair; however, it is known that his Girls co-star Lena Dunham was in attendance.

Joanne Tucker, left and Adam Driver attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Dan MacMedan

Source: Getty Images

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker's son

Although the couple maintains privacy, it is known that new addition to Adam Driver's family arrived in 2016. Joanne welcomed a baby boy that year, even though the family only shared the news with their close circle.

However, since then, Adam slipped up in a few interviews, making it known that he had a baby son, and referred to himself as a father. Despite that, nothing is known about his little boy, as the couple does not share his name or pictures on social media.

Joanne Tucker's height

Adam Driver's spouse is of average height for a woman. She is 5 feet 6 inches, or 167 cm, tall.

Joanne Tucker is a talented actress and a supportive wife to the prominent actor Adam Driver. The couple has been together for over a decade and share a son.

READ ALSO: Mackenzie Davis bio: Age, height, net worth, is she gay?

Legit.ng reported about the well-known actress Mackenzie Davis, who is known for several roles. Some of her most prominent works are The F Word (What If) and Halt and Catch Fire.

What is known about this talented young woman? Discover the most fascinating facts about her career and personal life.

Source: Legit