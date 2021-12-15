Meet Jennifer Lawrence’s husband: all we know about Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence’s husband, Cooke Maroney, is a successful gallerist. He first came into the limelight when he started dating actress Jennifer Lawrence in 2018. The two have since gotten married and are often spotted together. They prefer a private life and are barely active on social media.

Dating or marrying a celebrity usually propels someone into the limelight. For Cooke Maroney, the case is no different. When the art gallery director started dating Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, he instantly gained public attention.

Jennifer Lawrence’s husband's profile summary

Full name Cooke Maroney Gender Male Date of birth 3 July 1984 Age 39 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Middlebury, Vermont, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 171 lbs (78 kgs) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Salt and Pepper Father James Maroney Mother Suki Fredericks Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Jennifer Lawrence School Middlebury Union High School University New York University Profession Gallerist Net Worth $25 million

Who is Cooke Maroney?

Cooke is a gallerist born in Middlebury, Vermont, United States of America. He resides in Lower Manhattan, New York City, New York and Beverly Hills, California. His nationality is American, and his ethnicity is White.

The gallerist has a younger sister named Annabelle. The two siblings were brought up on the family farm in Vermont.

When is Cooke Maroney's birthday?

The gallerist celebrates his birthday on 3rd July. Cooke Maroney's age is 39 years as of 2023. He was born in 1984, and his Zodiac sign is Cancer.

Who are Cooke Maroney's parents?

Jennifer Lawrence's husband's parents are James Maroney and Suki Fredericks. The two own and run Oliver Hill Farm in Leicester, Vermont, United States of America.

Educational background

The art gallery director went to Middlebury Union High School. He then joined New York University, where he studied for a Bachelor's degree in History.

What does Cooke Maroney do for a living?

Jennifer Lawrence's husband is famous as an art gallery director. He is the director of Gladstone 64 Gallery, one of the top art galleries in Edward Durell Stone House in New York City. He represents numerous artists, including Lena Dunham's father, Carroll Dunham.

Before working at Gladstone 64, he worked at the Gagosian Gallery. This gallery exhibits contemporary art and has locations in different cities, including Hong Kong, Rome, and London.

What is Cooke Maroney's net worth?

According to WealthyPipo, Cooke Maroney's net worth is approximately $25 million. He has acquired his wealth from his art gallery and other business ventures.

How long have Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence been together?

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have been together since 2018. The two started dating in the summer of that year. Initially, they hid the relationship but were spotted together at a public location in June.

In late November 2018, the couple attended the New York Rangers game in New York City together. The lovebirds were spotted kissing during the game.

How did Jennifer Lawrence meet Cooke Maroney?

The lovebirds met through a mutual friend, Laura Simpson. They dated for almost one year before he popped the question. The couple got engaged in February 2019. Jennifer Lawrence's husband's wedding was in October of that year in Rhode Island.

Are Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence still married?

The couple are still together. They have a son, Cy, who was born in February 2022.

How tall is Cooke Maroney?

Cooke Maroney's height is 6 feet 1 inch (186 centimetres), and he weighs about 172 pounds (78 kilogrammes). He has blue eyes, and his hair is grey.

Quick facts about Cooke Maroney

He has a 5,000-square-foot apartment in New York City’s West Village.

Maroney’s shoe size is 10 (US).

He married Jennifer in a private ceremony.

Jennifer Lawrence’s husband is a respected American gallerist who lived a quiet life until 2018 when he was first spotted alongside Oscar-winning actress Jeniffer Lawrence. The two are now married, and he is very supportive of his wife's career.

