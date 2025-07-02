Nigeria's national stadium at Surulere, Lagos, is in a state of stunning decay after years of abandonment

The iconic stadium has hosted important football matches, including two Africa Cup of Nations events

The stadium reportedly needs about ₦21 billion for renovation to return to its old glory, and even better

The Nigerian national stadium at Surulere, Lagos, is in a terrible state as seen in new footage and reportedly requires a huge budget for its renovation.

Surulere National Stadium was opened in 1961 and was renovated in 1973 in time for the All-Africa Games that year, after reconstruction began in 1970.

Efe Sodje and Nwankwo Kanu after Nigeria lost AFCON 2000 final.

Source: Getty Images

It was transformed into a multi-purpose stadium featuring a standard football pitch, an Olympic-standard swimming pool and arenas for athletics, rugby union, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, wrestling and boxing matches.

It has hosted many international tournaments, including the 1973 All-Africa Games, 1980 Africa Cup of Nations, which Nigeria won, 2000 AFCON and 1999 FIFA I20 World Cup.

Surulere stadium in state of decay

As seen in new footage, which is going viral on TikTok, the Surulere National Stadium is in a state of decay after many years of abandonment, since it last hosted a national team game in 2004.

Fans were disheartened by the state of the stadium, where they have witnessed many great games and produced some iconic stars in the nation.

@olugbengaoshin wrote:

“I watched IICC lose to Zamalek here in 1984… It was both electric and ecstatic.”

@Gloglo wrote:

“We love new things, but don't have a maintenance culture. Yet they have sports ministers and infrastructure ministers with fat salaries absconding abroad on holidays. Shame indeed.”

@omovudu wrote:

“Nigeria has a big issue with maintenance. go see Ogun state stadiums used for the national sports festival in a few years time. It will shock you.”

@9364 wrote:

“This was a part of my childhood. It was an edifice. I watched many FA cup matches and finals in this stadium. I watched the cup of nation matches there. After school, we always went to hang out in the place and ate, and drank Tea in the many outlets. Really sad to see it like this. What monuments will be there for the future generations?”

@Gturner wrote:

“They will build a big project and abandon it without maintenance till it collapse, later they will now sign billions to do ham again,nawa o.”

Super Eagles stars during AFCON 2000 final against Cameroon.

Source: Getty Images

₦21 billion needed to renovate Surulere Stadium

According to Cable NG, former Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, in 2023 claimed that it would require ₦21 billion to renovate the stadium back to its old glory.

According to Premium Times, National Sports Commission chairman Shehu Dikko, earlier this year, confirmed that concession of the stadium will help its revitalisation through public-private partnership.

Athletes run in darkness at National Sports Festival

Legit.ng previously reported that athletes ran in darkness after the lights went out at the newly-renovated MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta during the National Sports Festival.

The lights went out during the 10,000 metres final, with the athletes keeping up with their race in darkness, a situation an eyewitness described as shameful.

