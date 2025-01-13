40 Farmers Killed, Dozens Missing as Boko Haram Rains Terror in Borno
- Suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked Kayakura village in Borno State, killing at least 40 farmers and leaving dozens unaccounted for
- The attack occurred less than 24 hours after a similar incident in Chibok, where two people were killed
- Local leaders have urged the government and military to enhance security in the region
Kayakura village, Borno state - Suspected Boko Haram terrorists unleashed terror on Kayakura village, a farming community in Doron Baga ward of Kukawa Local Government Area (LGA), Borno State, killing at least 40 farmers.
The attack, which occurred around 4:30 pm on Sunday, also left dozens of farmers unaccounted for.
The tragedy in Kukawa comes less than 24 hours after another attack in Chibok, where two people were killed, and a church was set ablaze. Residents of the state are reeling from the surge in violence, as reported by Daily Trust.
A local source, speaking on condition of anonymity, recounted the chaos:
“They invaded the village in large numbers and began shooting sporadically. It was terrifying; people ran for their lives, but many were not fast enough to escape.”
Police unreachable as Boko Haram ravages community
Efforts to obtain comments from the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Daso, were unsuccessful as his phone line was unreachable at the time of reporting. Security forces have yet to issue a formal statement on the incident.
Community leaders in Kukawa and neighbouring LGAs have called on the federal government to step up security measures in the region, as reported by Leadership.
“We are tired of burying our loved ones. We need the military to be more proactive in protecting our communities," said one local elder.
Borno State, the epicenter of Boko Haram’s activities, has witnessed frequent attacks targeting civilians in recent years.
Despite ongoing military operations to combat insurgency, the persistence of such incidents highlights the challenges of ensuring security in rural areas.
As the investigation unfolds, residents continue to demand urgent and decisive action to prevent further bloodshed.
Over 300 Boko Haram to be jailed for 70 years
Previously Legit.ng reported that the federal government has successfully prosecuted and convicted over 325 terrorists, with some receiving sentences as long as 70 years in prison.
The achievement was realised through the Phase 5 and Phase 6 trials held at the Kainji Detention Facility. The Phase 5 trial, which occurred in July 2024, saw 143 cases heard, resulting in 125 convictions.
According to a statement released on Sunday by the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of the National Security Adviser, the convicted terrorists received various sentences ranging from the death penalty to life imprisonment and terms of 20 to 70 years, depending on the severity of their crimes.
