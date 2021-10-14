The Deeper Christian Life Ministry has lost one of its prominent members, Pastor Livinus Polycarp Nnadozie

Pastor Livinus was said to be a close aide of the church's general superintendent, Pastor William Kumuyi

According to the memo released by the church, Livinus died in Lagos on Tuesday, October 12, after a protracted illness

Lagos, Nigeria - Pastor Livinus Polycarp Nnadozie, former Church Secretary of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has reportedly died at the age of 78.

PM News reported that the deceased was a very close aide of Pastor William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the church.

Pastor Livinus Polycarp Nnadozie, a former Church Secretary of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, dies at 78. Photo credit: Kemisola Omoyiola

Source: Facebook

Nnadozie was also a member of the Board of Trustees of The Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

It was gathered that memo issued by the church secretary, Pastor S.M. Afuwape, said Nnadozie died on Tuesday, October 12, after a protracted illness.

The memo said Nnadozie served meritoriously as the General Manager of Life Press Limited and as Church Secretary for many years before retiring in November 2008.

The memo added that details of the burial announcement will be announced later.

Source: Legit