Pastor William Kumuyi has shared his thoughts on the end of insecurity among other issues in the country

The respected cleric insisted that there will be a stop in the cases as Nigeria celebrates this year’s Independence

Kumuyi also called for a dialogue between resident doctors and the federal government in order to find a solution to the faceoff

Abuja - The general superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi has assured Nigerians that the issue of insecurity will come to an end.

Daily Trust reports that Kumuyi stated that there will be a stop in the cases of pocket of insecurity, oppression and torture.

Pastor William Kumuyi has said Nigeria will experience real independence from attacks, oppression and torture. Photo credit: Deeper Life Bible Church

The respected cleric who is a firm believer in one Nigeria disclosed this on his arrival to Abuja for a 5-Day crusade.

He noted that as Nigeria celebrates this year’s Independence Anniversary on October 1, the solution is not attacking each other, but finding a middle ground.

While advising the federal government to find a lasting solution concerning the resident doctors, Kumuyi asked the current administration to handle the pardoning of repentant Boko Haram carefully.

He appealed to for the use of stick-and-carrot formula for Boko Haram members that claim to have surrendered, Vanguard added.

Kumuyi, Wednesday, September 22, insisted that the emphasis for the formula should be on the carrot, as punishing culprits is not as important as achieving peace.

Pastor Kumuyi reveals when agitation will end in NIgeria

Recall that Kumuyi revealed how agitations from various people can be stopped. According to the respected cleric, injustice must be addressed in Nigeria for this to happen.

Going further, Kumuyi also urged Nigerians to never relent in praying for their leaders as the desired answers would come.

Going further, he said there must be freedom of expression in the country because that is what Democracy guarantees.

Police arrest Deeper Life school officials over alleged abuse

In other news, operatives of the Akwa Ibom police command have arrested some officials of the Deeper Life High School over the alleged abuse of an 11-year-old student of the school in Uyo, the state capital.

The officials of the school were said to have been detained after attending a meeting at the police headquarters, Uyo, summoned by the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme.

David Okokon, a lawyer to the parents of the boy said to have been abused by two senior students of the Deeper Life High School, has confirmed he would be in court today for the arraignment.

