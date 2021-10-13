Crossdresser Bobrisky recently revealed that he is a big girl as he named the things he has achieved in his young age

Bobrisky stated that he bought his first house in Lekki three years ago and drives three luxury cars

The male barbie also noted that he is beautiful, adding that a lot of women are threatened by his looks

The past few days have seen controversial IG blog Gistlover on crossdresser Bobrisky's case. The blog has been revealing the true reflection of Bobrisky, insisting that the crossdresser has been lying about most of his posts on social media.

That does not seem to have deterred Bobrisky in any way as he recently listed his eight major achievements. According to him, if it is easy to achieve what he has, someone else should try it.

Bobrisky brags about being the most beautiful female. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky lists his achievements

The male barbie boldly stated that he has collected the female gender from the real owner. According to him, he is the most beautiful and he has many female haters who are threatened by his looks.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Bobrisky added that whoever says he uses filter to look beautiful should also use theirs.

The male barbie stated that he drives 3 luxury cars, Range Rover, GLE 43 Benz, and CLA sport.

He said he bought his first house three years ago in Lekki, and dates billionaires.

Bobrisky also said he is an ambassador to over 10 brands in Nigeria and outside the country.

Read his full post below:

Bobrisky lists his major achievements online. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

_ade.brown:

"Baba go sleep jare, make God no punish you."

scribe_net:

"Welldone. we all know you are pained. Nobody drag am with you. Enjoy but e no go last."

clap_baq_queen:

"Bob should rest in the mighty name of Jesus."

everything_vickies:

"U forgot to add that bobrisky has filter clear face and craw craw yansh..I come in peace."

mhiz_gold23456:

"Go and treat your yansh mummy daddy of Lagos."

osikaniama

"See how restless you are because others are trending."

mhizdollypizzle:

"You forgot to add bob wey get infection for yansh."

___harmaka:

"Oyha come out with no filter. I care about your mental health bob. you’ll be fine Mr man."

A jeweller calls out Bobrisky

A jeweler, Engr Mrs Shyllon Adeola, slammed Bobrisky on social media. The businesswoman accused the crossdresser of refusing to pay the millions he owed her after purchasing gold jewelries.

According to the vendor, Bobrisky had the audacity to use the gold jewelries he hadn’t paid for, for his birthday photoshoot and had the mind to call out someone else for owing him.

The jeweller said Bob is a heartless and wicked person. She also called him a chronic debtor.

Source: Legit