Big Brother Naija star, Cross, is certainly putting in the work to keep his fans glued to his social media page and so far, no one is complaining.

Still on his media tour, Cross has been serving some really stylish looks that have left fans in awe of the Shine Ya Eyes star.

The reality star rocked a stylish look. Photo credit: @crossda_boss

Just recently, the reality star shared photos of himself in a pink two-piece outfit designed by Manell Studios.

Everything from the fit, the shade of pink down to the accessories came together to give Cross that edgy and suave look.

Whitemoney and Emmanuel in same design

The Big Brother Naija drama is over (for now) and the fashion season is upon us. Following the end of the sixth season of the reality show, ex-housemates have been serving their fans with stunning looks.

Shine Ya Eyes finalist, Emmanuel, recently wowed fans in a black two-piece 'Haruko' ensemble designed by menswear fashion brand, Manell.

The model/reality star posed for several snapshots in the stylish look.

Interestingly, Whitemoney also jumped on the style but opted for an orange version of the Haruko two-piece.

Actor Stan Nze in traditional looks

Nollywood actor, Stan Nze, left many people pleasantly surprised following the news of his engagement and subsequent marriage to fellow Nollywood star, Blessing Jessica Obasi.

The movie star has grown quite popular for his impressive character interpretation which has earned him the love and respect of many Nollywood movie lovers across the world.

Interestingly, that is not the only thing Nze is good at.

The actor's Instagram page which boasts almost 500,000 followers serves as a catalogue for stylish men looking to update their looks.

Wizkid in Bottega Veneta

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun who is better known as Wizkid, is one Nigerian artiste who has and continues to make his fans across the world very proud.

As is the case with high-profile celebrities, Wizkid is no stranger to luxury designer brands and he rocks them so effortlessly that it doesn't take much to know that the singer is swimming in wealth.

A few days ago, the Made In Lagos crooner was spotted in Los Angeles rocking a green vest. On further investigation, it turns that Wizkid wasn't wearing just any vest but a leather gilet by a popular high-end brand, Bottega Veneta.

