The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has locked up the passport office of three European countries at the Mukhtar El-Yakub House, Central Business District, Abuja.

The France, Belgium and Italy visa centres were reportedly sealed over an allegation of violating consumer rights, as well as the assault on security operatives by the centre's agents.

The Nation reported that Boladale Adeyinka, the director of surveillance and investigation of the FCCPC, led the enforcement teams to the area. She explained that sealing the business premises was the only option left for the commission because of the infractions.

She also claimed that some officials of the commission were assaulted by some persons who acted on the company's behalf.

According to Adeyinka, an investigation into the TLS, a private company that offers visa support services to Nigerians, commenced in March 2025, after complaints from customers who had paid for services they could not get.

The FCCPC had served a letter to the TLS in line with its usual complaint resolution process, but rather than addressing the complaint, FCCPC officers, who were on their lawful duties to protect consumer rights, were assaulted by their operatives.

She explained that the situation took a worse turn when officials from the TLS refused to collect a letter of summons to appear before the commission and then assaulted police officers who were on duty to provide lawful security for the FCCPC operations.

Her statement reads in part:

“In line with Section 18(1)(f) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Tunji Bello, directed the sealing of the premises.”

According to her, there was a reasonable ground for the FCCPC to believe that some services rendered by the TLS were “inimical to consumer welfare,” and because of that, their operation has been suspended for further investigation.

She noted that the TLS senior officers, who included their centre manager and country manager, have been asked to appear before the commission on or before Friday, June 20, 2025, at 2 pm to explain their conduct and defend the actions of the company.

