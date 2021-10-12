Nollywood actor, Stan Nze, left many people pleasantly surprised following the news of his engagement and subsequent marriage to fellow Nollywood star, Blessing Jessica Obasi.

The movie star has grown quite popular for his impressive character interpretation has earned him the love and respect of many Nollywood movie lovers across the world.

The actor has proven to be quite stylish. Photo credit: @stanzne

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, that is not the only thing Nze is good at.

The actor's Instagram page which boasts almost 500,000 followers serves as a catalogue for stylish men looking to update their looks.

Nze has post after post, asserted himself a man who is intentional about his looks and so far, he has pulled off almost every ensemble he dons.

In this article, Legit.ng looks at eight times the actor impressed fans in traditional looks.

Check them out below:

1. In this gorgeous agbada

2. In this yellow map of Africa two-piece set

3. Dapper groom in Isiagu

4. Kimono on asoke pants

5. Rocking agbada like a boss

6. This blue and red combo spells class

7. Redefining royalty

8. This stylish senator set

