Popular Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun who is better known as Wizkid, is one Nigerian artiste who has and continues to make his fans across the world very proud.

As is the case with high-profile celebrities, Wizkid is no stranger to luxury designer brands and he rocks them so effortlessly that it doesn't take much to know that the singer is swimming in wealth.

The singer recently rocked a designer gilet.

Source: Instagram

The Grammy award winner who is currently in the USA has been wowing his audience with amazing performances across the country.

A few days ago, the Made In Lagos crooner was spotted in Los Angeles rocking a green vest.

On further investigation, it turns that Wizkid wasn't wearing just any vest but a leather gilet by a popular high-end brand, Bottega Veneta which costs a whopping $2,600 which is about N1 million.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Reactions

Below are some reactions by fans:

mamasitah_:

"This thing wey be like Wetin wike taskforce Dey wear for orange colour."

sharon.precious:

"Some luxury items ain’t fine. IMO."

lalaog_:

"My school fees just for this."

kenecchukwu:

"Like how much this guy dae even spend 4 clothes in a month?"

Tacha in designer jacket

When it comes to looking good, money is certainly not a problem for Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and top brand influencer, Tacha.

The Pepper Dem and MTV's The Challenge star has continued to wow Nigerians with her classy but hippy and trendy sense of style.

Just recently, the reality star who appears to have travelled out of the country again uploaded some photos via her Instagram account. In the photos, Tacha who is sporting a ponytail updo is seen in a pair of jeans, a white tank top and a bomber jacket.

Davido in designer swag

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido, became the latest to grace the front cover of a French fashion magazine, L'Officiel.

The singer shared photos from the shoot which saw him rocking some fancy designer ensemble. For the cover photo, the High singer sported a Bottega Veneta trench coat which he wore over a Fendi turtleneck and a pair of Alexander McQueen trousers.

He accessorized with some Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and opted for his own jewellery.

