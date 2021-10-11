The Big Brother Naija drama is over (for now) and the fashion season is upon us. Following the end of the sixth season of the reality show, ex-housemates have been serving their fans with stunning looks.

The stars have rocked similar stylish ensembles. Photo credit: @manellstudios

Shine Ya Eyes finalist, Emmanuel, recently wowed fans in a black two-piece 'Haruko' ensemble designed by menswear fashion brand, Manell.

The model/reality star posed for several snapshots in the stylish look.

Check them out below:

Interestingly, Whitemoney also jumped on the style but opted for an orange version of the Haruko two-piece.

Check out his look below:

Reactions

BBNaija blog, @lifeafterbbnaija shared a photo collage of the reality stars in the outfits and asked fans to decide on who rocked it better.

From the comments, it appears Emmanuel won this round.

Check out reactions below:

d_jeols:

"Emmanuel is a model no cap whitemoney is odogwu… "

annandadziegrace:

"Both."

anitaoma59:

"Emmanuel."

mariamapratt:

"Emmanuel."

alayo__couture:

"Emmanuel nailed it."

funmikeconcepts:

"Emmanuel."

Princess' transformation

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Princess, might just be on her way to becoming one of the most stylish housemates of the Shine Ya Eyes edition, if her recent photos are anything to go by.

The ex-housemate who had stayed in the house for three weeks didn't exactly leave an impression on viewers and it had a lot to do with her appearance, or lack of it - fashion-wise.

Well, it appears old things have passed away as the new Princess is quite a sight to behold. Fans have reacted to her glow-up.

Jackie in stylish ensembles

Jackie B didn't exactly win a lot of hearts with her sense of style during her stay in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house, but all that has certainly changed since her shot into the limelight.

The curvaceous mother of one has been serving it to her fans 'hot hot' and everybody is here for the heat!

While she appeared a bit more reserved and conscious of herself - as it reflected in her dress sense - Jackie B has proven that she now means business when it comes to rocking impressive ensembles.

