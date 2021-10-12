The National Reconciliation Committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been reconstituted

As part of measures to stave off a possible implosion within its ranks, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reconstituted its National Reconciliation Committee, with a view to reconciling all aggrieved stakeholders ahead of its national convention.

According to him, the caretaker committee found it expedient to constitute the National Reconciliation Committee to reconcile emerging misunderstandings and differences which might arise from the outcome of the congresses.

He said the committee would reconcile, harmonize, integrate and unite members of the party.

“It is also expected to resolve real or seeming differences and to cement all cracks for us to approach the National Convention with a united front,” he stated.

Buni added that the South East geo-political zone, hitherto referred to as the stronghold of opposition parties, is gradually melting into the APC and increasing the fortunes of APC to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

“The Membership Registration and Revalidation Exercise carried out by the party is of course, another major milestone achievement for the party. It was a crucial tool in the recovery of the party. Over 40 million members were registered while the process is still on-going.

‘’It provided existing and new members with a sense of belonging and ownership of the party. I congratulate all stakeholders, women and youth for the active roles they played towards the success of the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng