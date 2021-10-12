The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been urged to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the southeast

The Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Monday, October 11, said it is important for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone its presidential ticket for 2023 to the southeastern region of the country.

P.M News reports that the governor while speaking to journalists at the State House in Abia state said the southeast has not produced a president in Nigeria.

Marginalisation of the southeast region

He said the presidential ticket for 2023 should be handed to the southeast without much ado as the region has been marginalised for quites a long time.

Fairness, equity and justice for the people of southeast

According to the governor, the handing of the 2023 PDP presidential ticket to the region should be done in the spirit of fairness and justice.

Ikpeazu said:

“Just as PDP zoned its chairmanship to the north, the presidential slot should go to the southeast."

“Our zoning options have been spelt out by the PDP and it says that the chairmanship of the party should go to the North in 2023."

