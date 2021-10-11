PDP has announced the sale of forms to its members who are interested in contesting various positions in the National Working Committee

The opposition is reported to have fixed a fee of N5 million for the national chairman while deputy national chairman and national secretary are N3 million each

The announcement was made by the opposition party in Abuja on Monday, March 15

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention for the election of new members of the National Working Committee (NWC) the party has started the sale of nomination forms for various positions.

Vanguard reports that the expression of interest form for the chairmanship form costs N5 million, while the deputy national chairman and national secretary goes for N3 million each.

Legit.ng gathered that the forms for gubernatorial election is to cost N6 million, while senatorial aspirants will spend N3.5 million.

Forms for other offices in the NWC including the national publicity secretary, national auditor, national financial secretary, national youth leader, national treasurer and national legal adviser, are to cost the sum of N2 million each.

Forms for other national officers (deputies) offices are to be obtained at a cost of N750, 000 each.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

All potential aspirants for various party offices at the national level are therefore advised to purchase their expression of interest and nomination forms at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja from Monday October 11 to Friday October 15, 2021

PDP finally announces zone for national chairmanship position

Recall that the party zoned the national chairmanship position to the north. Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who doubles as the chairman of the zoning committee announced this in Abuja on Thursday, September 30.

Ugwuanyi noted that the decision came after a meeting of PDP Governors’ Forum held on Wednesday night, September 29.

He stated that nine governors were said to have voted in favour of the position of chairman going to the south against three that backed the north.

Source: Legit