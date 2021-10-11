Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, alliances are beginning to re-align among some prominent politicians

An example of this is the support coming from Raymond Dokpesi for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC national leader

Dokpesi on Sunday, October 10, disclosed that he wishes the ruling party's national leader the very best in 2023

Raymond Dokpesi has thrown his weight behind Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition.

In a chat with journalists on Sunday, October 10, the chairman Emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc noted that he and the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national leader have been childhood friends who did a lot together even before he became a governor, Punch reports.

Dokpesi said he and Tinubu were childhood friends (Photo: Chief Raymond Dokpesi)

Source: Depositphotos

Dokpesi revealed that his close relationship with Tinubu has afforded him the opportunity to experience firsthand his philanthropic and benevolent disposition.

The rich media entrepreneur stated:

“He is a philanthropist; he is kind-hearted. He is supportive of the ordinary person available, and he has brought about bringing hope to people.

"For 2023, I wish him the very best in whatever he puts his hands on. So, it has nothing to do with politics; it is a matter of the good relationship we have always had and I cherish it and I want to keep it.”

2023 presidency: PDP chieftain reveals who can help lead party to victory, says no southern candidate can win

Meanwhile, Dokpesi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had said no southern candidate can’t win the 2023 presidential election for his party.

Dokpesi made this assertion in an interview published on Saturday, October 9.

Asked if he was not supporting the call for the PDP to present a candidate from the southeast in 2023, the PDP chieftain said:

"There is no candidate from the southeast, even I dare say there is no candidate from the south that you put in the north today that will be able to win. It is going to be a humongous challenge."

Though he said no candidate from the southeast can win in 2023, Dokpesi said the region deserves the slot if the presidency is zoned to the southern region.

