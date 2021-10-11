Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has reshuffled his cabinet and appoints new commissioners

The Kaduna state governor through his media aide, Muyiwa Adeleke, made the announcement, disclosing that the new commissioners are well experienced in the system

Adeleke further noted that this new move by the governor did not affect other ministries in the state

Kaduna state - The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has assigned new portfolios to some commissioners and senior officials of the state, a move designed to bring new insights and help harness fresh energy for his administration.

The Punch reports that the special adviser to the governor on media and communication, Muyiwa Adeleke, in a statement on Monday, October 11, revealed that the move is to also enable the commissioners to have a more rounded experience of government.

According to the statement titled, ‘KDSG announces cabinet reshuffle, new appointments,’ eight of the 14 commissioners swapped portfolios.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai said this move would bring new insights and enable the commissioners to have more rounded experience of the government. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

The statement read in part:

“Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, the Chief of Staff, returns to the Planning and Budget Commission, the responsibility he held with distinction during Malam El-Rufai’s first term.

“It is the second time that a chief of staff to the governor is being reassigned as commissioner. In 2019, Muhammad Bashir Saidu, then chief of staff, was redeployed to the Ministry of Finance. ”

The commissioners and their new portfolios are;

1. Jaafaru Sani (Environment)

2. Thomas Gyang (Public Works and Infrastructure)

3. Halima Lawal (Education)

4. Ibrahim Hussaini (Agriculture)

5. Shehu Usman Muhammad (Local Government)

6. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi (Planning & Budget Commission)

7. Kabir Mato (Business, Innovation & Technology)

8. Idris Nyam (Sports Development)

The statement according to El-Rufai through his Official Facebook page, said nominated cabinet-rank administrators following the passage of the law creating metropolitan authorities to manage Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria as organic cities.

Below is the list of the cabinet rank administrators;

1. Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa (Zaria Metropolitan Authority)

2. Muhammad Hafiz Bayero (Kaduna Capital Territory)

3. Phoebe Sukai Yayi (Kafanchan Municipal Authority)

Also, the Governor approved the deployment of the following Officials:

1. Umma Aboki, (Permanent Secretary, Planning and Budget Commission)

2. Murtala Dabo (Executive Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission)

3. Abubakar Hassan, DG, Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA)

4. Tamar Nandul, (MD, Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company)

5. Khalil Nur Khalil (ES, Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA))

6. Maimunatu Abubakar, (GM, Kaduna Environmental Protection Agency KEPA)

7. Amina Ladan will oversee the Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA)

Following the redeployment of;

1. Engineer Muhammad Lawal Magaji to the (Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure).

The government has also announced the appointments;

2. Professor Mohammed Sani (chairman of the Local Government Service Board)

3. Muhammed Muazu Muqadd (Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Authority (SEMA)

4. Dr Shuaibu Shehu Aliyu (Permanent Secretary)

The governor has nominated the following as new members of the Legislative Service Commission;

1. Dr Ishaya Sarki Habu (chairman)

2. Aminu Yusuf Musa,

3. Engineer Rabiu Tanko

4. Rebecca Nnawo Barde

Adeleke further disclosed that:

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai has conveyed the state government’s gratitude for the service of Aliyu Saidu, former DG-KADCHMA, and Lawal Jibrin, former GM of KEPA, who are leaving the government.”

However, the Ministry of Finance, Justice, Health, Housing & Urban Development, Internal Security and Home Affairs and Human Services and Social Development, were not affected by the move,

