Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has said the APC will continue to rank high in Imo state and beyond

The governor stated that the party is people-driven and takes the welfare of Nigerians very seriously

Governor Uzodimma made the comments at a reception to honour the Imo state APC chairman, Chief Dr. McDonald Ebere

Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a people-driven political party.

Governor Uzodimma also said the ruling party will continue to rank high before Nigerians and Imolites in particular at all times.

Governor Uzodimma exchanging pleasantries with Chief Ebere during the event. Photo credit: Hope New Media Centre

Source: Facebook

The Imo governor made the comment at the welcome ceremony of Chief Dr. McDonald Ebere, the state's APC chairman.

Governor Uzodimma stated that Imo APC is a people-driven party and will continue to rank high under the new leadership of Chief Dr. McDonald Ebere, the State Chairman.

The governor also commended the people of Owerri zone which he said is made up of successful men and women who gathered to show maximum support for Chief Ebere and his government.

He promised that the trust on the party and his administration will be justified with maximum benefits for the zone and the entire state.

Speaking earlier, Chief Ebere commended the governor for the availed platform to perform hs duties.

He promised to be a party chairman without blemish, by making the APC proud by abiding by the party's internal democratic ideals always.

Present at the event were: the deputy governor of Imo state, Professor Placid Njoku; former Governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim; Wife of Ondo state governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu; and deputy speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

Others were the chairman of the occasion, Chief George Eche; Prince Lemme Akakem; Professor Maurice Iwu; Chief Charles Orie; Prince Charles Amadi; SA on special duties, Nze Chinasa Nwaneri; SA on new And electronic media, Hon. Mrs Nneamaka Okafor; and others.

Source: Legit.ng