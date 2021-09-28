Almost one year after he was re-elected for a second term as Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has finally appointed commissioners.

Since he was reelected in November 2020, Obaseki has been running the government without a cabinet.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has finally appointed commissioners. Photo credited: Governor Godwin Obaseki

However, on Tuesday, September 28, Osarodion Ogie, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), announced the names of the newly appointed commissioners.

He said their appointments were subject to the approval of the Edo state House of Assembly.

The was posted on the governor's verified Facebook page.

The appointees are:

Oluwole Osamudiamen Iyamu Obehi Akoria Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe; Osaze Ethan Uzamere Monday Osaigbovo. Marie Edeko Joseph Eboigbe Moses Agbukor Isoken Omo Andrew Emwanta Otse Momoh-Omorogbe

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki also reappointed Crusoe Osagie as his spokesman while he appointed Ajose-Adeogun was appointed Special Adviser, Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management.

Nigerians react

The appointments have drawn reactions from some Nigerians on social media.

Yahaya Ramadan said:

"This should have happened long time ago. However, we hope those you have nominated will perform well in their various offices.

"This is another evidence that the people must at all time call our leaders to order, whenever they're doing the wrong thing. Again, the people of Edo won."

Uwagboe Uhunamure Charlypompay said:

"Though I am a bit disappointed at your style of governance this second term, I must applaud the fact that you considered Prof Obehi Akoria for commissioner (preferably health).

"I believe with her work ethics, she will do wonders in the health sector if given the needed cooperation by the governor."

Enabulele Enabulele said:

"Congratulations to the appointees. It is a call to duty. May God fortify them with the right mind and agility to deliver in their respective MDAs and May Edo people be better in the end."

