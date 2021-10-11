Nigerian singer Davido has got fans and followers talking on social media after a report about him was shared online

The father of three remedied a situation between his bodyguard and an airport staff who wanted a photo with him

Davido and the excited airport staff were later spotted in a lovely picture as they posed for the camera

A video showing the moment Davido's bodyguard pushed an airport staff away was recently spotted on social media.

In the video, Davido and some of his boys were walking towards his private jet when an excited man almost stepped in the singer's way for a photo.

Davido's bodyguard quickly stepped in and pushed the man away, thereby giving the father of three enough space to enter into his jet.

Davido invites an airport staff into his private jet

The disappointed airport staff was spotted pointing towards Davido as he tried to explain what he wanted. Davido and his boys walked into the jet and settled down.

A photo showing Davido posing with the airport staff has now surfaced on the internet. According to reports, the Assurance crooner called the airport staff into his jet and took a photo with him.

The airport staff felt fulfilled as he posed with two fingers in the air as he knelt beside Davido's seat.

Nigerians hail Davido

Davido, on many occasions, has been praised for his likeable personality and it is not any different after the way he remedied the situation between his bodyguard and the airport staff.

Nigerians had beautiful things to say about him. Read some comments below:

nene_george:

"Davido is the realest. Very humble guy. OBO lovers gather here for some selfie."

earringfreak:

"Davido is actually a person."

crypto3747:

"Humanity is all we need."

kubramundi:

"Awwwwwn... That is nice."

7.62.____:

"This man type is just rare. OBO WAY!"

precious_goldofficial:

"Wow❤️❤️❤️❤️"

kelvin.soft11:

"Nice one that is I love davido is loyal no matter what."

Davido's fans react as Wizkid's Essence goes platinum

Wizkid became the first Nigerian artiste to have a platinum song certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with his song Essence selling over 1 million copies.

Davido's fans then hit out at Wizkid that he isn't the first Nigerian artiste to go platinum. For clarifications, Davido's platinum certification for his hit single Fall is from another body, not RIAA.

Nigerians then took to social media to talk about Wizkid's latest achievement and compared it with Davido's.

