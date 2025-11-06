The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has summoned Air component commanders for a closed-door meeting

The closed-door meeting was held at the force headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja

The spokesman of NAF, Ehimen Ejodame, shared details of the meeting held on Wednesday, November 5, 2025

FCT, Abuja - The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has summoned Air component commanders of the Nigeria Air Force across the country to the force headquarters, Abuja.

Aneke summoned the commanders with a view to giving them a fresh order in the war against insecurity.

Air Chief sets new course for smarter and harder air strikes to secure Nigeria. Photo credit: @NigAirForce

The air chief ordered the Commanders to intensify precision air operations and deliver more decisive firepower against insurgents, terrorists, and criminal elements.

AS reported by Daily Trust, Aneke stated this while speaking during a high-level and strategic closed-door meeting on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

The spokesman of NAF, Ehimen Ejodame, said Air Marshal Aneke emphasized that the days ahead demand agility, precision, and intelligence-driven warfare.

“We must fly smarter and strike harder, not only to neutralize threats but to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. Every mission must reflect professionalism, purpose, and patriotism.”

Ejodame explained that the meeting marked a critical step in recalibrating the NAF’s operational posture under the new leadership.

“It (the meeting) provided a platform to harmonize strategies, strengthen inter-service cooperation, and ensure that the Nigerian Air Force remains a decisive instrument of national security and a symbol of hope for citizens.”

Nigerians react asAir Chief summons commanders

@AgbaJohnChicken

Way to go. You don't negotiate with terrorists, you wipe them off the earth. Let them go to the after life and negotiate with God. Your job is to give them a speedy ticket to the after life. Let's take the security of our country and citizens serious. God's speed and safe op.

@YawaCalls

We are in the Age of Drones and reconnaissance, after each strike show us the battle assessment and drone strike videos. Be swift in your surgical strikes. #FenceTheBorderOfNigeria 4,047km all of it.

@og_bross

How do you feel posting this online? Y’all knew what to do and when to do it but waited for a man from afar to make it tweet but you react? What a country.

@chidiugwuoke_

While we appreciate your sacrifices in the best of your abilities, I still insist that your best is not good enough, these terrorists have taken over the geographical area of Nigeria. It's time to work with the US.

@kwilanta

With una outdated aircraft that you'll use to bomb innocent vigilantes and civilians? Audio meeting.

@scalerto0147

So if Trump no shout una no go strike since? It’s been 18yrs and it is a big SHAME. Na una suppose dey fight this war pass from air not the army.

Air Chief in a closed-door meeting with commanders in Abuja. Photo credit: @NigAirForce

