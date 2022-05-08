David has shown the deep love he has for his daughter, Hailey Adeleke, as he set out to join her in America

The singer shared a photo of the jet he was in to celebrate his daughter's 5th birthday as he said he can never miss it for anything

Many Nigerians who reacted to his act on Instagram said the singer deserves the father of the year award

Popular Nigerian musician, Davido, has again proven that no matter how busy he is, he will always have time for his kids.

In one of his Instastories on Saturday, May 7, the Jowo crooner said he can never miss his daughter's, Hailey Adeleke, birthday for anything.

Davido said that he will not miss his daughter's birthday for anything. Photo source: @davido

Nigerians praised him

The musician wrote on his Instagram as he shared a photo of him jetting out to America to celebrate her 5th birthday.

When a screenshot of his words was reshared by Linda Ikeji blog, it gathered lovely reactions from Nigerians.

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 500 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

wurami_baby said:

"Na ur daughter na before nko,who wan represents u before."

ginisfavoured said:

"OBO, daddy goals. God continue to strengthen and keep you, for them."

adestitoali said:

"Davido is the best Papa in the world, round of applause for him."

vlogwithladyk said:

"Hopefully that short one will learn from David."

simply_olaangel said:

"Davido should be crowned the father of the year."

l.tobiloba said:

"Being a Dad isn’t same as being a spe*rm donor He’s a very good Dad and loves his children equally. God bless him."

osasu.daniels said:

"Being multiple baby daddy no easy oh. Davido dey try well. He gives all his kids due attention."

Davido spent time with Imade and Jamil

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido hosted his daughter Imade’s best friend, Jamil, at his Banana Island mansion and he had activities lined up for the little man.

The singer shared video on his Instastory channel showing the moment Jamil joined him in his Lamborghini ride.

Just before he gave him an experience in the luxury car, Davido revved the engine in a way that startled Jamil.

