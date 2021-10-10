The return of the former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to the state has dominated news headlines in the past few hours

Tinubu has been in London recuperating after a knee surgery that kept him in the United Kingdom for months

At a reception organised to welcome him back by his associates, the prominent politician expressed his excitement to be back home

Lagos - The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has expressed thanks to God for bringing him back to Nigeria safely.

The Nation newspaper reports that he spoke at the State House in Marina, Lagos at a gathering to welcome him home.

Tinubu has been in London recuperating from knee surgery. Photo credit: @AsiwajuTinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu has been out of the country in the last three months during which he underwent knee surgery.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“I am a little emotional but I am happy to be back home. God is the giver of life and He alone can take it.”

Present at the gathering were the wife of the governor Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat; his wife Oluremi; former Lagos Deputy Governor Mrs. Idiat Adebule, and House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa; Senator Olamilekan Solomon, among others were also present at the event.

Tinubu's prominent visitors in London

Excluding President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, and three others who were in the United Kingdom for personal reasons, 53 persons were in London mainly to visit Tinubu.

A newspaper report noted that with the increasing prices of tickets, at least each visitor would have spent between N4m and N5m on First Class or Business Class return tickets to the UK, citing findings from travel agents.

This put the money spent by those who visited Tinubu at N265m for the 53 politicians in addition to other expenses on hotel accommodation in London, feeding, among others.

2023: Governor Sanwo-Olu declares full support for Tinubu's presidency

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has fully declared his support for the emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria's president in 2023.

The governor registered his support when he spoke at the launch of the Southwest Agenda 2023 (SWAGA ‘23), a campaign group championing the candidacy of Tinubu for the 2023 presidency, on Thursday, October 7.

He described the APC chieftain as a rallying figure and a beacon of hope for progressive leadership in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng