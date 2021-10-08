A report by Daily Trust has listed top politicians and political office holders in Nigeria who "have spent millions of naira" to visit Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in London, United Kingdom (UK).

Tinubu has been in London for medical attention in the last three months. He was said to have undergone knee surgery and he is currently undertaking physiotherapy.

President Buhari and other APC leaders have separately visited Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London. Photo credits: Bashir Ahmad, APC United Kingdom, BBC News Pidgin, Punch Newspapers

President Muhammadu Buhari is among those who have visitied Tinubu in London. The president visited the APC leader while he was also in the UK for medical checkup.

Ahead of 2023, there are strong speculations that Tinubu will contest the presidency. Though there have been support groups canvassing for him, the former Lagos governor is yet to publicly declare interest.

List of Tinubu's visitors

1. President Muhammadu Buhari

Governors

2. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos)

3. Dr Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti)

4. Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo)

5. Dapo Abiodun (Ogun)

6. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano)

Former governors

7. Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto)

8. Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara)

9. Senator Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun)

10. Senator Kashim Shettima (Borno).

Senators

11. Senator Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos East)

12. Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central)

13. Senator Adeola Solomon (Lagos Central)

14. Senator Adelere Oriolowo (Osun West)

15. Senator Mohammed Sani (Niger East)

House of Reps

16. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives

17. Rep. James Faleke (APC, Ikeja)

Lagos lawmakers

18. Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly

19. Temitope Adewale (Ifako-Ijaiye 1)

20. Nureni Akinsanya (Mushin 1)

21. Sylvester Ogunkelu (Epe 2)

Delegation of the Governors’ Advisory Council (GAC)

22. Senator Anthony Adefuye

23. Wale Edun

24. Idiat Adebule, a former deputy governor

Lagos cabinet

25. Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos deputy governor

26. Tayo Ayinde, Chief of Staff to Lagos governor

27. Gboyega Soyannwo, Deputy Chief of Staff

28. Tokunbo Wahab, Special Adviser on Education (Lagos)

Others

29. Dr Muiz Banire (SAN), former APC National Legal Adviser

30. Adekunle Akanbi

31. Kolade Alabi, National President of ALGON, Lagos

32. Rasaq Ajala, Lagos State secretary of ALGON

33. Otunba Adebayo Olasoju, Isolo LCDA Chairman in Lagos

34. Senator Abu Ibrahim

35. Hon Usman Zanna

36. Kabiru Alhassan Rurum (lawmaker)

37. Aminu Babba Dan’Agundi (lawmaker)

Members of the Northern Caucus in the House of Representatives

38. Ahmed Wase, Deputy Speaker

39. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, Majority Leader,

40. Abubakar Fulata, Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business,

41. Abdulrazak Namdas, Chairman, House Committee on the Army,

42. Blessing Onuh (APC, Benue), daughter of former President of the Senate, David Mark

43. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina)

44. Abubakar Lado Suleja (APC, Niger) and 13 others.

Estimated N265m spent on trips

Excluding President Buhari, Ganduje and three others who were in the United Kingdom for personal reasons, Daily Trust reported that 53 persons were in London mainly to visit Tinubu.

The newspaper noted that with the increasing prices of tickets, at least each visitor would have spent between N4m and N5m on First Class or Business Class return tickets to the UK, citing findings from travel agents.

This put the money spent by those who visited Tinubu at N265m for the 53 politicians.

This is in addition to other expenses on hotel accommodation in London, feeding, among others. An average room in a hotel per night costs between 150 and 200 pounds (N90, 000 and N120, 000), the report added.

2023: Governor Sanwo-Olu declares full support for Tinubu's presidency

Meanwhile, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has fully declared his support for the emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria's president in 2023.

The governor registered his support when he spoke at the launch of the Southwest Agenda 2023 (SWAGA ‘23), a campaign group championing the candidacy of Tinubu for the 2023 presidency, on Thursday, October 7.

He described the APC chieftain as a rallying figure and a beacon of hope for progressive leadership in Nigeria.

