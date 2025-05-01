Nigeria claimed an important victory against Tunisia in their opening game of the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations championship

Akwa United forward Auwal Ibrahim scored the winning goal for the Flying Eagles

The victory extended Nigeria’s unbeaten run in tournament openers to eight of their last ten appearances

Nigeria began their U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) journey with a determined 1-0 victory over Tunisia in a tense Group B opener at the 30 June Air Defence Stadium in Cairo on Thursday.

The Flying Eagles, seven-time champions of the tournament, showed composure and discipline to edge past their North African opponents, with Auwal Ibrahim's first-half strike proving decisive.

Nigeria's Flying Eagles kick off their 2025 U-20 AFCON. Photo credit: Ralph Chidozie George

Source: Twitter

From the opening whistle, Nigeria looked sharp, pressing high and controlling possession.

Their efforts paid off in the 38th minute when Odinaka Okoro delivered a brilliant through ball that split the Tunisian defence, CAF Online reports.

Ibrahim calmly slotted it past the onrushing goalkeeper to hand the Flying Eagles the lead.

Despite the slim margin, Nigeria continued to threaten, while Tunisia grew into the game, mounting a few dangerous attacks before the break.

Flying Eagles hold on for important win

The second half turned into a scrappy battle of wits and physical endurance.

Divine Oliseh and Clinton Jephta put in tireless shifts in midfield, disrupting Tunisian build-up play and launching counter-attacks.

Players of the Flying Eagles celebrate after taking the lead against Tunisia in the ongoing CAF U-20 AFCON championship. Photo by Dagashotz

Source: Twitter

Tunisia, semi-finalists in the last two editions of the tournament, were desperate to equalise and came close through Omar Ben Ali and Anis Doubal, but the Nigerian defence, anchored by Daniel Bameyi and Adamu Maigari, held firm.

The game’s intensity was reflected in the six yellow cards dished out, three to each side, but Tunisia’s best chance came late in the 87th minute when Doubal broke through, but his shot was smothered by Nigeria’s alert goalkeeper to preserve the lead.

Nigeria gain early advantage in Group B

With Morocco and Kenya also in Group B, Nigeria’s early win provides a significant boost in their quest to progress to the knockout stages.

The result continues Nigeria’s tradition of strong tournament starts, as they remain unbeaten in eight of their last ten U-20 AFCON opening matches.

For Tunisia, the loss extends a troubling record against West African teams at this level, with their last win over such opposition dating back to 1987.

They now face mounting pressure ahead of their next fixture, where anything less than a win could prove disastrous for their progression hopes.

Taye Taiwo’s advice to Flying Eagles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Taye Taiwo has advised the current Flying Eagles players not to play to the gallery at the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations. The U-20 AFCON is set to take place from April 27 to May 18 in Egypt, with 13 teams participating.

Nigeria is the most successful nation in the tournament’s history, having won seven titles, followed by Ghana and Egypt, each with four titles.

The 40-year-old urged the players to view themselves as a team rather than individuals, emphasising the importance of always listening to their coach.

