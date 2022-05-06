A chieftaincy tussle in Ekiti state has caused the death of a monarch, Oba Gbadebo Ibitoye Olowoselu

Oba Olowoselu was murdered by Prince Omoniyi Ademola Stephen, a 42-year-old, who believed he was the right occupant of the throne

Upon his arraignment, the state high court found Prince Stephen guilty of murder and sentenced him to death by hanging

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state - Prince Omoniyi Ademola Stephen, 42, has been sentenced to death by hanging by an Ekiti state high court sitting in Ado Ekiti for killing a monarch, Oba Gbadebo Ibitoye Olowoselu.

Recall that the convict committed the crime in Odo Oro Ekiti in Ikole local government area in August 2018.

He was, according to the Leadership newspaper, arraigned on one count charge of murder.

Legit.ng gathers that the offence contravened Section 316 and is punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State of Nigeria, 2012.

The charge read:

"That you Omoniyi Ademola Stephen on the 20th day of August, 2018 at Odo Oro Ekiti in Ikole Ekiti Judicial Division, murdered His Royal Majesty, Oba Gbadebo Ibitoye Olowoselu ll, the Onise of Odo-Oro Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State."

Oba Gbadebo Ibitoye Olowoselu's murder: Chief testifies in court

During Prince Stephen's arraignment, a chief in the town testified before the court, narrating how the murder was committed.

He was quoted to have said:

’We were at the palace on that day for Onise in Council meeting, around 7:00 a.m., before the commencement of the meeting Omoniyi Ademola Stephen entered the palace and sat on Kabiyesi’s seat but the Chiefs frowned at his action and drove him away.

“After the meeting, the late Onise in company of his male clerk were trekking back to the main palace, Ademola came out of his hiding and attacked Kabiyesi with a knife on the road and stabbed him to death.

“Before that day he had been parading himself as the king of the town."

State counsel calls five witnesses

Meanwhile, to prove his case, the state counsel, Adegboyega Morakinyo, called five witnesses and tendered a medical report, statements of the convict, a knife and a rope, among others, as exhibits, The Punch also reported.

However, the convict who spoke through his counsel, Tope Salami, called no witness.

Prince Stephen's arraignment: Judge gives verdict

In his judgment, Justice Olukayode Ogundana dispelled the notion that the defendant is insane.

He subsequently sentenced him sentenced to death by hanging.

The judge stated:

“Consequently, the defendant, Omoniyi Ademola Stephen, is hereby sentenced to death and shall be hanged until he breathes his last."

Police arrest "mad man" who killed Oba Olowoselu

In 2018, Legit.ng reported the arrest of Prince Stephen by the police command in Ekiti.

The police had carried out a high-profile search for him after the suspect stabbed the monarch with a knife and fled into the bush on Monday, August 20, 2018.

“He confessed to the crime and our investigation continues. The matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for more investigation," Caleb Ikechukwu, the police public relations officer said.

Source: Legit.ng