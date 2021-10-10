The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission has declared the results of the local government elections held on Saturday.

Announcing the results in Jos on Sunday, the chairman of the Commission, Fabian Ntung, said that the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress won all the chairmanship seats in the 17 council areas.

Ntung said, “The APC won all the 17 local government chairmanship seats, as well as the 325 councillorship seats in the state.”

seven parties participated in the election, but the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party was excluded from participating in the poll.

