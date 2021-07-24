Femi Gbajabiamila, the leader of the House of Representatives, has justified the stance of the National assembly on the non-electronic transmission of results

The speaker disclosed how network problems hampered the function of the card reader at his polling

Gbajabiamila said local government elections are most important because they are closer to the grassroots

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the failure of card readers at his polling unit during the Lagos local government elections is an indication that Nigeria is not ready for electronic transmission of results.

Gbajabiamila made the statement on Saturday, July 24, during a chat on Channels TV, at his polling unit located at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Ward 014 on Mercy Eneli Street, Surulere.

Femi Gbajabiamila says poor network coverage remains a challenge in Nigeria. Photo: Femi Gbajabiamila

He explained that the card readers failed due to poor network coverage.

The lawmaker stated that many members of the National Assembly are in favour of electronic transmission of votes but are aware of the challenges posed by network coverage.

Gbajabiamila said:

''I came in here and unfortunately, in an urban cosmopolitan area, the card reader is not working.

“And I asked the officials what’s going and they said it hasn’t been working all day. And so they couldn’t really use the card reader. I asked why, they said because of network problems. So I had to fill an incident form.

“So, it’s almost like we are not there yet.”

Gbajabiamila decries low turn out of voters

The Punch reported that the speaker raised concerns over the low turnout of voters during elections in Lagos State.

He however pointed out that what is more important is the peaceful nature of the election.

