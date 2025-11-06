APC unveiled billionaire businessman Nicholas Ukachukwu as its governorship candidate for the November 8, 2025, Anambra state election

Ukachukwu, founder of SNECOU Group and former lawmaker, built a vast career spanning construction, media, education, and politics

After multiple party moves and past losses, he pledged to deliver prosperity, transparency, and lasting development to Anambra state

Awka, Anambra state - As Anambra state prepares for its governorship election scheduled for Saturday, 8 November 2025, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled Nicholas Ukachukwu as its flagbearer.

For those who may not know much about the billionaire politician, here are ten key facts about Ukachukwu, from his humble beginnings to his political journey.

AnambraDecides 2025: Facts about Nicholas Ukachukwu, APC Governorship Candidate

1. Early life and origin

Nicholas Ukachukwu was born on 20 March 1969, in Osumenyi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra state, Vanguard reported.

As of 2025, he is 56 years old.

2. Educational background

Ukachukwu holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science (1984).

He also has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Manchester, obtained in 1988.

3. Business beginnings

He joined his father’s firm, Nwakwo and Sons Limited, in 1985, marking the start of a thriving business career.

Over the years, he built a diverse portfolio of investments.

4. Founder of SNECOU Group

Ukachukwu founded the SNECOU Group, which includes SNECOU Oil and Gas Limited, SNECOU Construction Limited, SNECOU Media Limited, and the British Nigeria Academy.

His construction arm has executed projects such as roads, bridges, and dams across Nigeria.

5. Media and education investments

Through SNECOU Media, he owns newspaper publications and broadcast stations.

Also, the British Nigeria Academy, owned by him, offers quality education from nursery to secondary level.

6. Political foundation

A founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ukachukwu later joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he now serves as the party’s 2025 governorship candidate, The Cable reported.

7. Political journey and setbacks

Ukachukwu’s political career has spanned multiple parties.

He first sought the PDP governorship ticket but left in 2006 for the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), where he lost to Peter Obi of APGA.

He later contested under the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) but again lost to Obi.

In 2013, he returned to PDP but lost the ticket to Osekoka Obaze, before joining APGA in 2018 to contest for the Anambra South Senate seat. His candidacy was later nullified by the court.

8. Past political office

Ukachukwu once served as a Member of the House of Representatives, representing the Bwari/Abuja Municipal Federal Constituency between 1999 and 2003.

His tenure was marked by active participation in committees on infrastructure and economic development.

During his time in the House, he gained national recognition for advocating for fair resource allocation and improved representation for emerging communities within the Federal Capital Territory.

9. Family and personal life

Ukachukwu lost his first wife, Mrs Nnenna Ukachukwu, in a tragic road accident along the Ore-Benin Expressway on 19 November 2020.

He later remarried Mitchel Ihezue, Miss Universe Nigeria 2023 and Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 2017, three years later.

He has five children from his first marriage.

10. His 2025 political message

Speaking after his emergence as the APC candidate, Ukachukwu promised to “bring prosperity, transparency, and lasting development to Anambra State.”

He said,

“Our people deserve a government that listens, innovates, and delivers real results. I’m ready to lead that transformation.”

