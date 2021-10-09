The Progressive Consolidation Group is indeed making progress in its quest to ensure an Osinbajo presidency in 2023

The group has made significant inroads into the APC hierarchy by getting recognised by the leadership of the ruling party

Notwithstanding its feat, the group has promised to run an open, fair, and healthy campaign devoid of rancour

FCT, Abuja - Ongoing mobilization towards ensuring that Vice President Yemi succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari has received a further boost with the APC national headquarters formal recognition of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG).

A letter dated Monday, October 4 issued by the APC and titled ‘Letter of Recognition as Support Group’ formally makes the pro-Osinbajo PCG the first 2023 presidential mobilization group to be granted such privilege by the Mai Mala Buni leadership of the ruling party.

A pro-Osinbajo campaign group is making significant progress in its quest to ensure the VP becomes the APC presidential candidate in 2023.

Addressing reporters in Abuja on Saturday, October 9, Bala Gide who heads the Progressive Civil Society Group (PCSG), one of the sub-groups spawned by the PCG, emphasised that the development has further justified optimism towards the realisation of an Osinbajo presidency in 2023.

His words:

“While we laud President Muhammadu Buhari’s forthright leadership and its populist direction which we expect an Osinbajo presidency to energetically sustain after 2023, we also applaud the focused forthrightness of the APC leadership ably led by Governor Buni.

“We deeply appreciate the widening mobilization and deepening support that PCG and all associated groups working towards an Osinbajo presidency; all our grassroots and national leaders, as well as current governors, federal and state lawmakers along with various labour and professional groups will have further significant roles to play post-2023.

“Rumour mongers should please desist from their wanton disregard for the solid democratic and progressive credentials of VP Osinbajo and other potential candidates who may wish to come forward in the APC.

“All members of various pro-Osinbajo mobilization and support groups will continue to demonstrate the highest ethical and democratic standards so as to further encourage VP Osinbajo and his officers to consider the merit of our invitation for their involvement in the 2023 presidential race.

“To this end, we shall not allow negative words or cast aspersions at others who may wish to canvass support for other party leaders who may hope to join the 2023 presidential race under the banner of APC.

“Rather, we shall accommodate all towards building a more formidable APC and a better Nigeria where the ideals espoused by both President Buhari and Professor Osinbajo can be wholly sustained.”

Osinbajo's campaign gains more ground nationwide

Recall that the PCG recently commenced its advocacy for VP Osibanjo to emerge as the presidential candidate of the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

Members of the PCG on Saturday, August 28 visited Government House, Katsina, to woo Governor Aminu Bello Masari into supporting the emergence of Osibanjo as the APC flag-bearer in 2023.

The group’s national coordinator, Ahmed Mohammed, who led the delegation, told Governor Masari that they believe Osibanjo will bring down not only tension but also facilitate unity and stability of the country.

