There are viral claims that Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun owns a building in the United Kingdom

However, the Osun governor denied the allegation and distanced himself from a certain firm through which he was accused to have bought the property

Oyetola on Saturday, October 9, noted that he resigned from his position in the company in 2011 when he became Rauf Aregbesola's chief of staff

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has reacted to claims that he is linked to the purchase and ownership of a United Kingdom (UK) property.

Denying the claim through his chief press secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Governor Oyetola described it as baseless and untrue, The Sun reports.

Oyetola said the allegation is false and unfounded (Photo: Osun State Government)

To make the records straight, Omipidan in a statement made it clear that his principal has no relationship with the alleged owner of the property, Kolawole Aluko, from whom he was accused to have bought the house, PM News added.

Moreover, Omipidan noted that the Osun governor resigned from Aranda Overseas Corporation, the company that was allegedly used to buy the house in 2011 following his appointment as the chief of staff to his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola.

Oyetola's CPS, therefore, asserted that the governor is not guilty of any offence, adding that he also resigned his position as the director of Global Investments Offshore Limited in 2011.

Part of the statement read:

"We have seen reports in some online media platforms concerning the PANDORA PAPERS’ allegations. This is, therefore, to set the record straight,’ he said.

"Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, the governor of Osun state, resigned his directorship of Aranda Overseas Corporation in 2011 when he took up the political appointment. He also surrendered his shareholding of the same company.

"Since 2011 till date, he has had no association, dealings, and business transactions with the said company, as he is neither a director nor shareholder of the said company."

The allegations are contained in a set of documents (Pandora Papers) compiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

