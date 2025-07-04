Kano State Hisbah Board has stepped in to dissolve the marriage of two young lovers

The couple secretly and mutually tied the nuptial knot without their parents’ approval

After an investigation, the Hisbah Board ruled that the marriage violated Sharia principles, as it lacked the required parental approval and proper Islamic procedures

The Kano State Hisbah Board has dissolved the marriage of two young lovers, Aliyu Muktar and Fatima, after they wed without their parents' consent.

The couple, residents of Yakasai in Kano, had been in a deep relationship, and were determined to marry.

However, their plans hit a snag when Aliyu’s father strongly opposed the union, refusing to grant his approval.

Findings by Legit.ng shows that, the couple, faced with relentless family pressure, decided to boycott traditional norms, and secretly solemnise their marriage.

Unknown to the young lovers, their actions could spark a heated reaction from their families.

Parents take legal actions

When their families discovered the secret union, they reported the matter to the Kano Hisbah Board, demanding intervention under Islamic law.

Meanwhile, the board immediately annulled the union, declaring it null and void.

The Hisbah Board also emphasized that the couple’s decision to ignore their families, went against religious teachings, making their union invalid.

Hisbah disperses crowd at alleged holy pool

In another of Hisbah's recent actions, the paramilitary outfit had a crowd dispersed away from a muddy pool, which was alleged and widely believed among local residents to have healing and supernatural powers. The intervening action was taken after it was revealed that the divine claims were false and lies.

Findings by this paper showed that the dramatic incident happened at a Community called “Haye,” behind Yankaba park, in Kano.

In a video clip widely shared on social media, people could be seen praying, prostrating, and performing rituals at the location, with some collecting the murky water in bottles, using it for ablution, or pouring it on themselves in the belief that it had healing powers.

Rumors had circulated that the site was a sacred spot where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had once stepped, granting the water spiritual significance.

However, authorities later confirmed that the claim was fabricated by mischievous individuals seeking to exploit the community’s faith.

Hisbah bans sports betting in Kano

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a decisive move to combat immorality, the Kano State Hisbah Board had announced a ban on all forms of sports betting within the state.

This was disclosed by the deputy commander-general of the board, Dr. Mujaheed Aminuddeen, during a press briefing on the Hisbah’s renewed efforts to uphold social order.

