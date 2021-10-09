It has been several weeks since Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage burial her father in a star-studded ceremony, and her look is still one of the hottest asoebi designs on social media.

As is the case with a lot of viral celebrity looks, it didn't take long before fashion lovers jumped on the look.

The singer's style was recreated. Photo credit: Bashy Couture, Tiwa Savage

Source: Instagram

The singer's look was one of the highlights from the event which witnessed celebrities in their best looks.

A fashion house, Bashy Couture, recently created her version on the look, sticking the purple theme.

Rather than the shimmery fabric, the pretty lady went with a purple lace.

Check out her version below:

Recreating Savyteko look

Tiwa Savage was the talk of the town following the grand burial ceremony of her father, Prince Olanrewaju Savage, which saw several guests in attendance.

However, that wasn't the only thing that got people talking. The Water and Garri singer's outfits for the burial and the afterparty, had fans in awe and well, it didn't take long before one of the dresses was recreated - this time - in another colour.

Fashion designer, Veekee James was responsible for Savage's purple ankara and shimmery dress which she rocked for the party that ensued after her father's burial.

Veekee who has since named the look the 'Tiwa Dress' recreated it for herself, but this time in green.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's black dress recreated

Nollywood actress/filmmaker, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has definitely got fans who love everything about her, down to her sense of style.

The veteran actress and mother of four has managed to maintain a stunning figure which she never hesitates to flaunt in beautifully curated outfits.

A few weeks ago, Omosexy as she is fondly called, left many fans in awe of her beauty when she shared photos of herself in a dazzling black corset dress that did justice to her lady curves.

The long-sleeved dress was made of sequin and had a corset detailing that complimented her feminine silhouette.

Lady recreates Dorathy's style

Big Brother Naija reality star, Dorathy Bachor, was one of the few Lockdown ex-housemates whose outfits at the reunion impressed a lot of fans.

One of her outfits rocked on the big screen was a gold shimmery mini dress designed by Somo by Somo which she paired with some black strappy, heeled sandals.

Her ensemble was praised by loads of her fans and months after the reunion ended, the stylish look has been replicated by a fashion lover.

Source: Legit Nigeria