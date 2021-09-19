Nollywood actress/filmmaker, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has definitely got fans who love everything about her, down to her sense of style.

The veteran actress and mother of four has managed to maintain a stunning figure which she never hesitates to flaunt in beautifully curated outfits.

The actress rocked a gorgeous black dress. Photo credit: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

A few weeks ago, Omosexy as she is fondly called, left many fans in awe of her beauty when she shared photos of herself in a dazzling black corset dress that did justice to her lady curves.

The long-sleeved dress was made of sequin and had a corset detailing that complimented her feminine silhouette.

Recreation of Omotola's outfit

Well, it didn't take long before someone replicated the look.

It takes pure talent and special attention to detail to achieve a successful dress recreation and it is very glaring to see that the gorgeous lady got the replication perfectly.

Not only did she nail the dress, the hair was also a hit and the body - on point.

Shaffy Bello's asoebi look replicated

Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello was one of the stars to grace the high-profile wedding of Adebola Williams.

The movie star who was a part of the asoebi ladies donned a dress designed by Xtrabride Lagos and it goes without saying that she made a gorgeous wedding guest.

As is the case with many celebrity fashionistas, it didn't take long before a fan replicated Bello's look.

Rather than the oxblood and white combo as seen on the actress, this beautiful lady opted for a blue lace which she combined with sheer fabric for the top part of her dress.

Linda Osifo's iconic look

Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo was recently honoured by a fan who recreated one of her iconic looks.

Style recreations are pretty common in Nigeria as fashion enthusiasts often love to slay in similar outfits seen on their favourite celebrities.

Osifo is unarguably a fan favourite when it comes to fashion and style as the beautiful ebony screen goddess more often than not, leaves fans impressed with every ensemble she shares on social media.

Just recently, a beautiful lady decided to recreate her Tolu Bally dress made with a bejewelled and sheer fabric.

