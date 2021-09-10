Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, was the talk of the town following the grand burial ceremony of her father, Prince Olanrewaju Savage, which saw several guests in attendance.

However, that wasn't the only thing that got people talking. The Water and Garri singer's outfits for the burial and the afterparty, had fans in awe and well, it didn't take long before one of the dresses was recreated - this time - in another colour.

The singer rocked several looks at her father's burial. Photo credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Recreating Tiwa Savage's look

Fashion designer, Veekee James was responsible for Savage's purple ankara and shimmery dress which she rocked for the party that ensued after her father's burial.

Veekee who has since named the look the 'Tiwa Dress' recreated it for herself, but this time in green.

Following this, Legit.ng reached out to a fashion designer to discuss how much possibly went down into designing Tiwa's looks for her father's burial ceremonies and what it may take to recreate the look.

Hembafan Atoba of CY's Couture did a breakdown of the looks and gave an estimated cost running into almost N500,000.

Party look costs about N120k

In her words:

"The market cost for the shimmering fabric is N7k per yard and another grade goes for N15k per yard. The designer may have used that of N15k and probably sold for N20k per yard using 3 yards. For the ankara, if it’s Holladis, it’s around N35k If it isn't, then the cost of the ankara should be around N7k to N10k and the cost of making the outfit should be around N35k. So, for that dress, Tiwa probably spent around N70k to N120k depending on what was used."

For her Day two look at the burial ceremony

The designer estimated this look by Xtrabrides Lagos to cost almost N400,000.

In her words:

"The ase oke is around N130k and they come in different grades. Then the hand-beaded lace are around N50k to N100k a yard depending on what designs the clients pick. In total, the materials were probably around N200k and the making of the outfit costs N150k because the making of ase oke is often higher than Ankara, and some laces."

Source: Legit.ng News