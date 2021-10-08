Jackie B didn't exactly win a lot of hearts win her sense of style during her stay in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house, but all that has certainly changed since her shot into the limelight.

The curvaceous mother of one has been serving it to her fans 'hot hot' and everybody is here for the heat!

The BBNaija star has been rocking stylish ensembles ever since leaving the show. Photo credit: @thejackiebent

While she appeared a bit more reserved and conscious of herself - as it reflected in her dress sense - Jackie B has proven that she now means business when it comes to rocking impressive ensembles.

While it goes without saying that she has been rocking some head-turning looks, her styling team deserves some applause as well.

They have transformed the once seemingly reserved Jackie into a more self-aware star and we are totally here for it.

In this article, Legit.ng has highlighted six times the Shine Ya Eyes star served major looks.

Check them out below:

1. This gorgeous all-white two-piece ensembles

2. The lady in gold

3. This gorgeous bejeweled dress with fringe sleeves

4. The lady in red

5. This boss lady ensemble

6. This stunning corset mini dress

BBNaija Princes' transformation

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Princess, might just be on her way to becoming one of the most stylish housemates of the Shine Ya Eyes edition if her recent photos are anything to go by.

Fans have reacted to her glow-up.

The ex-housemate who had stayed in the house for three weeks didn't exactly leave an impression on viewers and it had a lot to do with her appearance, or lack of it - fashion-wise.

Well, it appears old things have passed away as the new Princess is quite a sight to behold.

Weekend ensembles featuring BBNaija Prince

Prince Nelson Enwere is unarguably one of the most stylish and fashion-forward housemates of the 2020 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) edition and it is not hard to see why.

A visit to the Lockdown star's Instagram page shows that this is one celebrity who pays extra attention to his looks and is intentional about always looking his best.

With the confidence of a thousand people, Prince almost always pulls off every ensemble he dons - be it casual, formal or traditional.

Well, the weekend is upon us and what better way to start the 2-day holiday than to plan how to turn heads in casual wear.

