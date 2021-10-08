Prince Nelson Enwere is unarguably one of the most stylish and fashion-forward housemates of the 2020 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) edition and it is not hard to see why.

A visit to the Lockdown star's Instagram page shows that this is one celebrity who pays extra attention to his looks and is intentional about always looking his best.

The reality star is one of the most stylish BBNaija ex-housemates. Photo credit: @princenelsonenwerem

Source: Instagram

With the confidence of a thousand people, Prince almost always pulls off every ensemble he dons - be it casual, formal or traditional.

Well, the weekend is upon us and what better way to start the 2-day holiday than to plan how to turn heads in casual wear.

If you're a guy with numerous weekend plans and no idea what to wear, you're in luck.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of six style inspirations courtesy of Prince.

Check them out below:

1. Print shirt paired with black denim pants

2. Denim dungarees and plain white t-shirt

3. All-white ensemble

4. This denim jacket is perfect

5. Waistcoats on denim is always a win

6. Another print shirt on stonewash denim pants

