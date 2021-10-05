Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Princess, might just be on her way to becoming one of the most stylish housemates of the Shine Ya Eyes edition, if her recent photos are anything to go by.

Fans have reacted to her glow-up. Photo credit: @officialprincess_francis

Source: Instagram

The ex-housemate who had stayed in the house for three weeks didn't exactly leave an impression on viewers and it had a lot to do with her appearance, or lack of it - fashion-wise.

Well, it appears old things have passed away as the new Princess is quite a sight to behold.

The former Uber driver turned brand influencer has wowed a lot of internet users with her shocking but impressive glow-up.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Everything from her hairdo, makeup and wardrobe choice has witnessed a major revamp and fans are loving it.

Reactions

News blog, Media Room Hub had earlier shares before and after glow-up photos of Princess, marvelling at the intense transformation.

Below are some reactions from internet users:

tailoribee:

"Most brands now use her to promote dia products...she obviously didn't have the resources to do dat befor..but i love her new looks...hopes she maintains it."

miss_vonx:

"I need her transformation agenda."

chinasastica:

"She really changed mehn! Good for her."

titilayomi_ag:

"True I kept saying it, this girl get nice shape and with good fashion sense she is a bea."

omotola199:

"This is a great transformation. Please what is really behind this change? Her body size or make up or costumes?"

stephanieobienu:

"Real transform she is so beautiful."

Ebuka in traditional looks

The sixth season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) show came to an end on Sunday, October 3, 2021, but Nigerian fashionistas are not yet over Ebuka's fashionable looks.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has been the official host of the BBNaija show for the last five seasons - having being a contestant on the show, and finishing in eighth place.

The BBNaija personality has risen to become one of Nigeria's most fashionable male celebrities in the country and it is not hard to see why.

Every season of the BBNaija show often has fans anticipating which housemate will go home or win, as well as what Ebuka's outfit would be every time there is a live show.

Source: Legit