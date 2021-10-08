Industrialization is the period that transforms a human group from an agrarian society into an industrial society

This involves an extensive re-organisation of an economy for the purpose of manufacturing as it is happening in Akwa Ibom state

Leading the charge in the south-south state, Governor Emmanuel stated that industrialization is key to sustainable development

Uyo - Governor Udom Emmanuel has stated that sustainable development for governments at all levels comes through industrialization and the provision of infrastructure and each of the needs differs from state to state.

The governor made the declaration while speaking as Guest Lecturer at the Founder's Day Lecture of the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, Enugu state on Thursday, October 7.

Governor Emmanuel speaking at the UNN Founder’s Day Lecture. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

He said development should not be limited to the improvements in the welfare of citizens but should be defined by the capacity of the government to provide the environment for the welfare and wellbeing of the people on a sustainable and long-term basis.

The governor spoke on the topic, "CHANGING THE NARRATIVE OF DEVELOPMENT THROUGH INDUSTRIALIZATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to him. for different societies, the goal of sustainability varies.

He submitted:

“What the United States needs at this time may not cohere with Japan or India. So, what Akwa Ibom needs may not be the same as Enugu or Lagos. But central to any of these is the drive to provide infrastructure and industrialize.”

Also speaking, a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress, Brigadier-General J.O.J Okoloagu (rtd) described Governor Emmanuel as a model worthy of emulation and said his industrial and infrastructural development programmes account for the peace enjoyed in Akwa Ibom state.

General Okoloagu who was the chairman of the lecture stressed that if leaders at various levels adopt Governor Udom Emmanuel's template, the battle against insecurity and youth restiveness in most parts of the country will be resolved.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Charles Igwe presented a special award of excellence to the governor and said his lecture was inspiring.

61st Founder’s Day: How UNN announced Governor Emmanuel As Guest Speaker

Legit.ng had earlier reported that UNN appointed Governor Emmanuel as Guest Speaker for her 2021 Founders Day.

The announcement was made on Sunday, October 3 during a courtesy call on the governor at Government House Uyo, by Prof. Bennett Nwanguma, chairman Senate Ceremonials Committee, UNN.

Governor Emmanuel thanked the delegation from the University community for nominating him to speak at the occasion.

Source: Legit Nigeria