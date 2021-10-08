BBNaija season star, Angel has discussed why she did not believe in the relationship of her ex-housemates, Liquorose and Emmanuel initially

The ex-housemates went on media rounds to discuss their times in the house and Angel aired her opinion about one of the booming relationships from the Biggie's house

Liquorose and Emmanuel shut down Angel's claims about Emmanuel flirting with other girls because it was their agreement

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemates went on a media round to Naija FM to talk about some highlights of their stay in the Biggie's house.

Angel speaks about Emmanuel and Liquorose relationship. Credit: @titilala_brownsugar @liquorose @emmanuelumohjr

Source: Instagram

During their interview, one of the flourishing relationships in the house between Emmanuel and Liquorose became a topic when Angel said she did not believe the relationship will thrive because Emmanuel was flirting with other female housemates.

Emmanuel dismissed the flirting with other girls claims that it was an agreement between himself and Liquorose, and he was only catching cruise with other girls in the house.

Liquorose also confirmed what Emmanuel said about flirting with other girls in the house.

She said she knew about it because of the pressure from other girls that he is too quiet and he is only into her, that was when they decided that he should loosen up:

"I know say him dey flirt with girls but I'm not aware of any other thing."

Liquorose also disclosed that she is emotional because she has encountered many heartbreaks and her last relationship was in 2019.

Watch the video below:

Fans reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the interview, Legit.ng captures some of their comments, read below:

Ifeoluwa:

"Emmanuel is In love with Angel in the mud."

Real_debbienash:

"In one word liquorose and Emmanuel use Angel catch cruise."

Soso_mandee:

"You see Liquor and WM. Don't take them for granted. Those two... sense and character is top notch!"

Lumen_touch:

"So Angel was right,even Rose comfirmed Emma a flirt."

Adorable_bee_:

"Emmarose haters in the mud that’s how you stars answer interviews no be to dey open mouth waaaaaaaa like James brown."

Angel talks about relationships with male housemates

BBNaija season 6 finalist, Angel discussed her strategy of allowing free access to her body by male colleagues and why she chose to shower with all the male housemates

Angel revealed that she does not ascribe value to her nakedness or what people see in her body and her value is somewhere else.

She also made it known that she liked Cross because he is weird and will never be friends with Boma.

