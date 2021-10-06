BBNaija star Angel discussed her strategy of allowing free access to her body by male counterparts and why she chose to shower with all the male housemates

Angel also talked about her relationship with fellow finalist, Cross and revealed how they got along perfectly

The young lady explained why she can never be friends with Boma who she claimed insulted her and her parents

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye finalist, Angel has discussed her strategy of displaying her body to all the male housemates in Biggie's house.

In an interview with Toke Makinwa, Angel made it known that it was a deliberate strategy to be approaching guys in the BBNaija house and showering with them.

Angel talks about her relationship with Cross. Credit: @theangeljbsmith @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

She stated:

" I'm comfortable with anything, I'm comfortable in my body I don't ascribe my value to what they look at. It was a communal bathroom, every other person was shy but I don't really care if you see me naked, I don't place my value in my nakedness, my value is in so many other places, I know I'm smart, I know I'm funny and I'm fine."

The young lady further made it known she could rate guys based on what she saw in the shower.

Angel went on to reveal what got her attracted to Cross:

"To be honest, I do like Cross, I told him that he's weird and I'm kind of weird as well it takes two weird people to understand each other. He is also funny and I like funny guys so and the chemistry is there I won't lie."

She finally spoke about her relationship and incident with Boma:

"No, we are not and we will never ever be friends. He told me that I can never achieve anything bigger than BBNaija and also insulted my parents. I genuinely don't have beef with him but we can never relate outside, everyone should just be on their lanes."

See the post below:

Fans reactions

A couple of fans have criticised Angel for the comments she made during the interview.

Legit.ng captured some of their reactions, read below:

Mirabel_grace31:

"Bathing with them is confident in your body; heya."

Nanaadwoa599:

"The way she talk is not nice at all."

Bubbles_b:

"So why does she still wear clothes?..kuku waka naked na as your value is not in your body...Nonsense and ingredients."

Donking_2710:

"Wow!!! and brands are watching Angel thats not really a smart thing to say."

Source: Legit