The Ochétoha K’Idoma Forum has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to include Idoma communities in the federal government rehabilitation plan

The apex socio-cultural body of the Idoma people said some of their communities experienced devastating losses, with over 2,000 lives lost

The Forum commended Tinubu for addressing the security crisis head-on and for acknowledging the long-standing injustices suffered by communities across the state

The Ochétoha K’Idoma Forum has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s federal government to include their communities in the rehabilitation.

The federal government is rehabilitating communities ravaged by Fulani herdsmen attacks in Benue state.

The apex socio-cultural body of the Idoma people commended Tinubu for addressing the security crisis head-on during his condolence visit

The Forum also hailed President Tinubu for acknowledging the long-standing injustices suffered by communities across the state.

Prof. Yakubu Aboki Ochefu, President-General, and Dr. Echeofu Agada, National Publicity Secretary of the Forum made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

The Ochetoha K’Idoma stressed that the President’s laudable efforts must reflect equitable engagement and representation, especially in areas heavily affected but often underrepresented, such as Agatu, Apa, and Otukpo.

“The communities of Agatu, Apa, and Otukpo have experienced devastating losses, with over 2,000 lives lost since these challenges began,”

“These figures represent not merely statistics but a profound human tragedy involving the destruction of families, communities, and livelihoods.”

The group called for the inclusion of all major stakeholders, including former governors, Senate Presidents in the proposed peace and reconciliation committee

Others should include respected cultural organizations such as the Ochétoha K’Idoma Forum, Mzough U Tiv, and Omi Ny’Igede, to ensure a credible and effective process.

The Forum, however, expressed disappointment over the removal of the Och’Idoma and the President-General of Ochétoha K’Idoma Forum from the official speaking program during Tinubu’s visit, despite receiving formal invitations.

“Such changes, while sometimes driven by logistics, risk sending the wrong message to affected communities who seek validation and inclusion in national conversations,”

The forum said Idoma people across Nigeria and in the diaspora reaffirmed their commitment to peace, equity, and meaningful participation in initiatives aimed at healing and development.

“We seek not preferential treatment, but fair and equitable engagement. The President has initiated an important conversation, and we respectfully request that this engagement be sustained,”

