A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to show netizens the dollar bills she found in her new bag

According to the lady, she had bought the bag from her friend, who sells thrift bags, and didn't expect to see money in it

While some internet users doubted the lady's story, others corroborated it by sharing their experiences

A lady, @jazan_kiddiesluxury, has posted a video on TikTok showing the dollar notes she saw in a bag she purchased from her friend who sells thrift bags.

"God…. Na like so you Dey do?" she captioned the video.

The overjoyed lady, in the clip, took out two $100 (N155k) notes from the yellow bag and held them closer to her camera.

Two dollar notes at the current exchange rate are N310,321. Some people found the lady's story hard to believe.

Others were amazed by the amount she found and wished to make such discoveries.

People react to woman's findings

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's discovery below:

Precious Trinity said:

"It might be true but it’s kinda hard to believe cos all this thrift sellers sabi check bags die 😁but anyways congrats enjoy ur money."

SammyRach said:

"Abeg share me your location mek I come collect my share 😁... nah 300k be that o."

MÙMMY🧃 HUSBAND 🍼 said:

"Aunty I was just trying to know what you will do bring that money back na prank."

Diva Love🌹❤️ said:

"The owner of the bag is a giver ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️she left it there on purpose before it was shipped."

Mira 🌚🌻🥰 said:

"Very true because it has happened to me, I bought bag 9k and I found 100 Yuan inside it which I changed to ₦20,000."

Anthony said:

"My mum sells okrika bags i can attest that it's true this one small sef some people dey see gold and other valuables for this okrika wey we dey sell."

Gabbynathan1 said:

"Same happened to me in 2022 I bought a waist bag and found a hundred dollar inside 🙂🙂😊 it happens."

Emerald 💎♈ said:

"$200 just like that 😩😹 You're so lucky, may this kin luck locate me."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a thrift vendor had celebrated after finding wads of foreign currencies in her bale of bags.

Thrift vendor finds British pounds in clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an okrika seller had found British pounds in her bale of clothes.

The thrift vendor flaunted the British currency and asked netizens to help her check how much it was in Nigerian naira. In the video, the woman noted that she had not seen any meaningful money since she started opening bales of clothes for years.

While there is no data to support how often people find uncommon items in second-hand clothes, reports online show people discovering strange things in the thrift outfits they bought. The Sun reported how a man found a medication in the pocket of a vintage jacket he bought. That particular incident showed the owner's partner that her lover was on a medication she knew nothing about.

