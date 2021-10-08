Former registrar of JAMB, Professor Adedibu Ojerinde, has been directed to pay the sum of N100,000 as witness’ expenses

Abuja - A report by The Nation indicates that a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered Professor Adedibu Ojerinde, the former registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to pay N100,000 to the prosecution.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu who gave the ruling on Friday, October 8, awarded the sum as witness’ expenses to the defendant for stalling proceedings in his trial for alleged diversion of over N5.2billion public funds.

Egwuatu gave the order while ruling on an application for adjournment made by Ojerinde’s new lawyer, Doyin Awoyale.

It was gathered that the adjournment didn't sit well with the lead prosecuting lawyer, Ebenezer Shogunle who insisted the case was set for the commencement of trial, adding that it had three witnesses in court.

Awoyale argued that he and others were just briefed by the defendant to represent him and required time to familiarise themselves with the case.

The prosecutor said it was unfair to abort the planned commencement of trial after the prosecution has taken the pain to assemble its witnesses. He said one of the witnesses travelled at great risk from Ibadan.

The judge directed that the money be paid to the prosecution, as witness’ expenses, on or before October 11.

Recall that Ojerinde's trial was stalled following an announcement by his lawyer, Peter Olorunishola (SAN) that he was withdrawing from the case.

ThisDay reports that the professor was arraigned after he entered a not guilty plea. Olorunishola has written the court about his decision to withdraw from the case

Court sends ex-JAMB registrar to prison, discloses reason for judgment

Earlier, Professor Ojerinde, a former registrar of JAMB was remanded in prison following a court order.

The Federal High Court in Abuja gave the order on Tuesday, July 6, pending the hearing of his bail application, scheduled for July 8.

Ojerinde is facing an 18-count charge of complicity in the diversion of public funds estimated at N900 million brought against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

