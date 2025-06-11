The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has confirmed the approval of over 30,,000 recruitment

The CDCFIB Secretary, retired Major General A.M. Jibril, said the recruitment will cover the NSCDC, Immigration service, Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Fire service, etc

Jubril, however, issued a warning to job seekers, stating that the recruitment process is yet to begin

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has approved the recruitment of 30,150 personnel into the four paramilitary agencies and 209 into the CDCFIB secretariat.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) Secretary, retired Major General A.M. Jibril, however, said the recruitment process is yet to begin.

FG warns job seekers over paramilitary recruitment. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Jubril warned Nigerians to beware of fraudsters spreading false information about the ongoing recruitment into the paramilitary services.

He stated this while reacting to a letter circulating on social media, claiming to provide details about the recruitment exercise.

As reported by TheCable, he made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

He disclosed that the board is processing a waiver for a three-week advert placement in national dailies. This is opposed to the six-week statutory requirement, to expedite the procedure.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any official recruitment exercise by the Board will be duly advertised in credible national newspapers, and the process will be fair, transparent, and completely free of charge.”

Jubril gave a breakdown of the recruitment approval by President Tinubu as follows:

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC): 5,000

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS): 5,150

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS): 10,000

The Federal Fire Service (FFS): 10,000

CDCFIB Secretariat: 209

He warned that:

“The Board urged job seekers and members of the public not to fall victim to recruitment scammers who exploit desperation and circulate false information to defraud innocent citizens.

“Members of the public should be extremely cautious and report any suspicious offers or individuals requesting payment in exchange for employment.”

FCSC speaks on job vacancies

Recall that the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) dismissed reports of 10,000 job openings, clarifying that only 2,130 vacancies are available through its recent recruitment.

The FCSC urged the public to disregard the misleading information, advising individuals to rely on official sources, such as its website and social media channels, for updates.

The shortlisting process has been completed, and candidates selected for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be notified via the FCSC’s official platforms.

Federal service recruitment: 16,000 Nigerians apply

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Civil Service Commission reported that 16,000 Nigerians successfully applied for job openings, despite applicants experiencing portal downtime due to high traffic,

The FCSC's head of Press, Taiwo Hassan, reassured job seekers that the ICT team is working to stabilise the portal.

This is the commission's first entirely digital recruitment process, with roles available across various educational levels and a commitment to inclusivity, including applicants with disabilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng