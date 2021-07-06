The Federal High Court in Abuja has resumed hearing in the case against Professor Dibu Ojerinde, a former registrar of JAMB

The charges against the professor were filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission

The anti-graft agency argued that Ojerinde has questioned to answer about the alleged mismanagement of funds at NECO

FCT, Abuja - Professor Dibu Ojerinde, a former registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been remanded in prison following a court order.

The Federal High Court in Abuja gave the order on Tuesday, July 6, pending the hearing of his bail application, scheduled for July 8, The Nation reported.

The charges against the former JAMB registrar

Ojerinde is facing an 18-count charge of complicity in the diversion of public funds estimated at N900 million brought against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Commission (ICPC).

The ICPC told the court that the Professor committed the alleged offences when he served as the registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO).

Ojerinde, however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

Judge rejects Ojerinde's oral bail request

PM News reported that his counsel had made efforts to convince Justice Obiora Egwuatu to allow Ojerinde to continue with the administrative bail granted him, but the judge turned down the request after the ICPC lawyer, Ebenezer Shogunle, opposed the submission.

