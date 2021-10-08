Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) may be over but the fashion show - courtesy of the ex-housemates - has only just begun.

Following the end of the Shine Ya Eyes edition of the show, stars of the reality show have been dropping gorgeous photos on social media and fans are here for it.

The reality star has shared stylish photos. Photo credit: @queenmercyatang

Recently, ex-beauty queen and BBNaija star, Queen, recently took to her Instagram page to drop some absolutely stunning photos of herself.

In the photos, Queen dons a floor-length bejewelled blue dress with a high leg and a train. The look designed by Rikaoto By Me spelt royalty and Queen rocking a tiara was the perfect icing on the cake.

Princess' transformation

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Princess, might just be on her way to becoming one of the most stylish housemates of the Shine Ya Eyes edition if her recent photos are anything to go by.

Fans have reacted to her glow-up. Photo credit: @officialprincess_francis Source: Instagram The ex-housemate who had stayed in the house for three weeks didn't exactly leave an impression on viewers and it had a lot to do with her appearance, or lack of it - fashion-wise.

Well, it appears old things have passed away as the new Princess is quite a sight to behold.

Style steal: Cee-C versus Ka3na

It appears style recreations among celebrities seem to be widely in vogue these days as more popular fashionistas have been seen rocking similar styles.

Big Brother Naija star, Cynthia Nwadiora who is popularly known as Cee-C, recently took to her Instagram page to announce that she, alongside Lockdown star, Ozo, would be the official host for the 7th edition of the Green October Event.

She posed in a green off-shoulder dress designed by Erica Moore. She accessorised the look with drop earrings and had her hair pushed to the back in a low bun.

Stylish wedding dresses

When it comes to fashion, sometimes normal and conventional can be pretty boring. This explains why a lot of people often love to go extra with their looks.

Most ladies when preparing for their white wedding ceremony prefer to go for modest looks.

However, there are those who break the rules - in style.

