Twelve wedding-bound travellers from Zaria were killed and 11 injured by a mob in Mangu, Plateau State, after their bus lost its way

Survivors said the mob attacked with machetes, burned the bus with bodies inside, and left others hospitalised with severe injuries

Police have launched an investigation, while community leaders and clerics are calling for justice and calm amid rising tensions

Mangu, Plateau state - At least 12 people have been killed and 11 injured after an angry mob attacked wedding guests whose bus missed its way in Mangu, Plateau state, on Friday, June 20.

The group of 31 men, women and children had left Basawa community in Zaria, Kaduna state, for Qua’an‑Pan Local Government Area to attend a wedding.

Plateau state has been thrown into mourning again after a mob brutally attacked and killed over 10 wedding attendees. Photo credit: Original

Travelling in an 18‑seater Ahmadu Bello University bus, they reportedly took a wrong turn and stopped to ask for directions shortly after 8 p.m. Daily Trust reported.

Survivor recounts painful ordeal

Survivor Ibrahim Umar said the assailants descended on the vehicle without warning.

“We did not know the road. When we stopped to ask, they suddenly surrounded us, shouting that we should be killed. They attacked with machetes and clubs, killed the driver first, then the others. They burnt the bus with some of the corpses inside," he said.

Hospital staff confirmed that 11 injured passengers were receiving treatment for cuts, burns and blunt‑force trauma.

Islamic leader confirms death toll

The Chief Imam of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah in Zaria, Sheikh Suleiman Haruna, said eight bodies had been taken to Mangu General Hospital, while security personnel were searching for four more, Punch reported.

“We were in contact with the chairman of Mangu LGA; he has been very active. We appeal for calm and for the authorities to bring the attackers to justice," the cleric said.

Police begin investigation

Police have taken action after 12 wedding guests lost their lives in Plateau state after a violent mob launched a deadly attack. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Plateau Police Command spokesperson DSP Alfred Altau acknowledged the incident.

“The police are aware and an investigation is under way,” he told reporters, adding that an official statement would follow.

Residents of Basawa and Zaria have been left reeling. A neighbour of one of the victims, Fatima Aliyu, said through tears:

“They were only going to celebrate a wedding. Now we are preparing funerals."

