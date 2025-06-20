A video trending online shows the moment a man proposed marriage to his girlfriend and he said yes

The video is trending because, unlike many women, the lady knelt down respectfully when taking the ring

While some people said the lady did the right thing to show respect for her man, others said they would not do such

Instead of allowing her man to kneel and propose to her, a lady chose to be the one to kneel.

In what appeared to be a colourful engagement ceremony, a lady went down on her knees to take an engagement ring from her man.

The lady went down on her knees and took the engagement ring. Photo credit: TikTok/@chrisonkangwima and Getty Images/Sarawut Jaimassiri.

In a short video posted on TikTok by @chrisonkangwima, the man was seen whipping out the ring.

Even before he would pop the question, the lady quickly went down on her knees and stretched her left hand to take the ring.

When she stood up, they both hugged as the man kissed her forehead and handed her a nice flower.

While a lot of people said they found it attractive and nice and that it shows the lady has deep respect for her man, others in the comment section said they would never do such a thing.

The lady decided to kneel to take her man's engagement ring. Photo credit: TikTok/@chrisonkangwima and Getty Images/Sarawut Jaimassiri.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man engages his woman

@La Diva said:

"I will never do such a thing in my life."

@Flo said:

"People blaming the girl for kneeling, you think dating those aged uncle is a joke no drama at all."

@Ivan said:

"The way he gently kissed her sense away explains a lot."

@phlezii said:

"President general among the nation we salute you ohh."

@Shale Shale said:

"Wow, just how it was designed. May the Lord bless this union. Ladies let's learn from this queen."

@PAUL RUDIMENT said:

"I like the way ya'll blaming the girl for kneeling to receive a ring from a man she's in love with and wanna get "married" to, but it's okay for a man to do it right?.... Now show where it is writing a man has to kneel and propose to woman, or even the so called proposal we hype this much, show me please I wanna learn."

@Molly said:

"And many of you being negative in the comment section aren’t even married you won’t understand her unless you’re tought of God Himself. Read your Bibles and listen to sermons please. Bless."

@Marie said:

"Is this African thing or what? Because am yet to see Indians, China, South Koreans, black Americans, White or even Arabic people collecting ring like this."

@SHANZ said:

"Who was proposing whom. I think that's why I will die single because even my ghost can not do this."

Lady says she nearly missed marrying her husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady said she nearly missed marrying her husband because the man was behaving strangely when they first met.

She narrated how her husband showed her a lot of love when they were dating and was always the first to apologise.

The lady noted that she was not used to that kind of love and kept telling the man to show his true colour.

