It appears style recreations among celebrities seem to be widely in vogue these days as more popular fashionistas have been seen rocking similar styles.

Big Brother Naija star, Cynthia Nwadiora who is popularly known as Cee-C, recently took to her Instagram page to announce that she, alongside Lockdown star, Ozo, would be the official host for the 7th edition of the Green October Event.

She posed in a green off-shoulder dress designed by Erica Moore. She accessorised the look with drop earrings and had her hair pushed to the back in a low bun.

See photos below:

While Cee-C looked fabulous in the green outfit, we could not help but notice that she isn't the first to rock this particular style.

In April, Lockdown star, Ka3na, also shared photos of herself rocking the same style but in a blue colour

Although a recreation, it appears Ka3na was one of the first known faces to replicate the look.

Check out her version below:

More celebrity recreations

Popular Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, was recently in Abuja for the premiere of Jim Iyke's movie, Bad Comments.

Her look at the premiere stood out as it was not only glamourous but was also heavily inspired by American rapper, Cardi B, who rocked a similar dress for her 28th birthday party.

While Cardi's look comprised of a sliver rib-like halterneck top with a drop-waist white flowy bottom, the filmstar opted for gold in place of silver.

Ka3na the fashionista

When it comes to reality stars who put in extra effort in looking their best, Ka3na Jones easily comes to mind.

The BBNaija star is big on recreating unique pieces. Photo credit: @official_k3na

The BBNaija reality star who owns a brand dedicated to recreating stylish looks sure comes through with rocking these ensembles.

During the BBNaija Reunion show, the mother of one made sure to stand out with every outfit she appeared in.

Fan recreates Nengi's reunion look

When the 2020 BBNaija reunion show was premiered, there was a lot of buzz surrounding the Lockdown stars and what they wore for the first episode of the much-anticipated show. One of those who stood out was Rebecca Nengi Hampson.

The gorgeous biracial reality star and brand influencer got heads turning when she turned up in a costume-fit dress by Xtra Bride Lagos.

The thin-strapped velvety dress with a winged bustline had beautiful embellishments vertically designed in the centre of the dress that complimented her lovely silhouette.

